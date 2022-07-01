Sign up
Morning, July 1st
I chose to start my Canada Day holiday focused on some of the parts of Canada that I cherish.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
clouds
,
river
,
sunrise
,
waterfall
,
dam
,
landscape-49
Mags
ace
The light is so beautiful! A great start to your day.
July 2nd, 2022
