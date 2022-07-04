Previous
Watchful by ljmanning
Watchful

Mama Osprey was keeping a sharp eye on me as I visited her roadside platform. There are three babies in the nest, but of course the light was completely wrong to actually be able to see them.
4th July 2022

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags
Super capture! I never see these birds here.
July 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
Great capture and a beautiful bird.
July 5th, 2022  
