Met a new friend on the trail

Fortunately I saw it before the dog did! Prehistoric-looking beasties, aren’t they?



The Common Snapping Turtle is Ontario’s largest freshwater turtle, ranging in size from 20-36 cm (8 to 14 in) with a record length of 49 cm (19.3 in). They have a very long life span - 70 years is not uncommon. They are late to mature and females don’t begin breed until they are 17 to 19 years old. They don’t swim well, and spend much of their time walking along the bottom of ponds, rivers and wetlands.