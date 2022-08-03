Blue Morpho

A couple more from yesterday’s outing to the conservatory.

This is a Blue Morpho. It is among the largest butterflies in the world, with wings spanning from eight to twenty centimetres (five to eight inches). Their iridescent blue coloring is a result of the microscopic scales on the backs of their wings, which reflect light. The underside of the morpho’s wings is a dull brown color with many eyespots. When the blue morpho flies, the contrasting bright blue and dull brown colors flash, making it look like the morpho is appearing and disappearing.