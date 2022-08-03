Previous
Blue Morpho by ljmanning
163 / 365

Blue Morpho

A couple more from yesterday’s outing to the conservatory.
This is a Blue Morpho. It is among the largest butterflies in the world, with wings spanning from eight to twenty centimetres (five to eight inches). Their iridescent blue coloring is a result of the microscopic scales on the backs of their wings, which reflect light. The underside of the morpho’s wings is a dull brown color with many eyespots. When the blue morpho flies, the contrasting bright blue and dull brown colors flash, making it look like the morpho is appearing and disappearing.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

GaryW
Amazing color!
August 4th, 2022  
