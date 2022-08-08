Sign up
165 / 365
The happiest boy
Wet, filthy, and smelling like a damp camel. Hudson loves cottage week too.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
5
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
lake
,
black-dog-stories
Islandgirl
ace
He looks happy and wet!
August 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Aww! They do have that certain aroma when they get wet. LOL!
August 8th, 2022
Babs
ace
He looks happy.
August 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
August 8th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb doggy photo , he's a beauty
August 8th, 2022
