166 / 365
Waiting for winter
The works at the top of the ski lift at Laurentian Ski Club, North Bay, Ontario.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
9th August 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-white
,
mechanical
,
ski-lift
Mags
ace
Splendid capture! Nice silhouette and light.
August 10th, 2022
