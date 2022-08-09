Previous
Waiting for winter by ljmanning
Waiting for winter

The works at the top of the ski lift at Laurentian Ski Club, North Bay, Ontario.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags ace
Splendid capture! Nice silhouette and light.
August 10th, 2022  
