The North Gate by ljmanning
The North Gate

The North Gate has functioned as the main entrance to Kingston Penitentiary throughout its life. The entry pictured here is duplicated on the other side, and the two flank a much larger, identical gateway designed to accommodate horses and wagons. Two doric, grecian columns support the looming portico above. The gates were designed to remain constantly in shadow, and to be sufficiently forbidding as to remind entering inmates of the difficulties that lay ahead, and encourage released inmates to never return.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Great black and white. Interesting history and information too.
September 20th, 2022  
