Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
Must be October!
I liked the light on this display of mini pumpkins.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
816
photos
130
followers
130
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
177
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
1st October 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
pumpkin
,
gourd
Mags
ace
They're so cute! Nicely captured.
October 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close