Previous
Next
Union Station by ljmanning
178 / 365

Union Station

Took the train to Montreal today, via Toronto. Union Station is a beautiful piece of architecture.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nicely captured in b&w
October 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful architecture
October 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful details
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise