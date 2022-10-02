Sign up
178 / 365
Union Station
Took the train to Montreal today, via Toronto. Union Station is a beautiful piece of architecture.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
architecture
,
toronto
,
union-station
Milanie
ace
Nicely captured in b&w
October 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful architecture
October 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful details
October 3rd, 2022
