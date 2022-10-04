Sign up
Seat back view
For the minimalism challenge - travel. My view on the train this afternoon.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Tags
train
black-white
minimal-32
Mags
ace
Interesting POV! How low did you go?
October 5th, 2022
