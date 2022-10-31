Sign up
184 / 365
Leaf curl
One more from yesterday’s fabulously frosty morning.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
853
photos
130
followers
123
following
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
30th October 2022 8:09am
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
vine
,
frost
Mags
ace
Love your frosted shot!
November 1st, 2022
amyK
ace
Like the light on this
November 1st, 2022
