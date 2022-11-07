Sign up
187 / 365
Evening in the park
There have been such wonderful skies lately!
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
sunset
glow
silhouettes
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
November 8th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Fabulous sky!
November 8th, 2022
