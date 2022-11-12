Sign up
188 / 365
Looking like a Christmas card
A very cooperative male Cardinal in the poplars.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th November 2022 12:22pm
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Milanie
ace
Love seeing the cardinals in winter
November 12th, 2022
