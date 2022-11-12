Previous
Next
Looking like a Christmas card by ljmanning
188 / 365

Looking like a Christmas card

A very cooperative male Cardinal in the poplars.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love seeing the cardinals in winter
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise