On my walk today I saw:

(Top) Shiny stools in a posh barber shop; a vintage bike that will not be ridden any time soon; frosty geese huddling in the wind; cool reflections in a church window

(Bottom) A grand heritage home; train tracks; my own frozen eyelashes when I accidentally switched to the front camera 😁; a wild winter snow beast in the park.