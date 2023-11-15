Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
A simply spectacular day
It was perfect for a late fall walk in the woodlot.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1298
photos
150
followers
118
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Latest from all albums
1044
248
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
249
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
15th November 2023 2:14pm
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
autumn
,
pond
,
forest
Paula Fontanini
ace
I was about to say "what a glorious day" this must have been from looking at your photo. This is spectacular!
November 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Za Zing! This is truly just gorgeous!
November 16th, 2023
