The Storm by ljmanning
The Storm

And as predicted, it has arrived. We are being walloped, with rain and then more snow to come. Wheee!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful weather capture. We just had one come through with more wind, rain and thunder... In January too. We've had a few minor thunderstorms in November but, never in January that I can remember. Stay warm!
January 13th, 2024  
