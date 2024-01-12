Sign up
262 / 365
The Storm
And as predicted, it has arrived. We are being walloped, with rain and then more snow to come. Wheee!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1369
photos
152
followers
115
following
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th January 2024 6:35pm
Tags
snow
,
night
,
winter
,
storm
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful weather capture. We just had one come through with more wind, rain and thunder... In January too. We've had a few minor thunderstorms in November but, never in January that I can remember. Stay warm!
January 13th, 2024
