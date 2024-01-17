Sign up
264 / 365
Just can’t resist
After weeks upon weeks of grey, overcast skies, the sunsets the last couple of days have been such a treat.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1376
photos
151
followers
115
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
262
1108
1109
263
1110
1111
264
1112
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
17th January 2024 5:09pm
Tags
sunset
winter
park
skyscape
Mags
ace
Wonderful amazing color! I'm glad you finally got to see some sunshine.
January 18th, 2024
