Just can’t resist by ljmanning
Just can’t resist

After weeks upon weeks of grey, overcast skies, the sunsets the last couple of days have been such a treat.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Wonderful amazing color! I'm glad you finally got to see some sunshine.
January 18th, 2024  
