Christie Lake by ljmanning
Christie Lake

Sometimes, when the world seems grim and overwhelming, I need to seek out reminders that nature can be perfect. So that’s what I did today.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags ace
It certainly is a perfect capture!
November 7th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful photo
November 7th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is gorgeous. I was stuck inside opening my friend’s little store for her today, but I plan to head out tomorrow morning hoping to sooth my soul.
November 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Spectacular capture!
November 7th, 2024  
