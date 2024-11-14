Previous
And then he was off by ljmanning
And then he was off

As @30pics4jackiesdiamond says “crap photo of a wonderful subject”. But I caught it in flight dammit, so into the project it goes, focused or not.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Looks like great focus to me and a wonderful image!
November 15th, 2024  
