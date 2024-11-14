Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
And then he was off
As
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
says “crap photo of a wonderful subject”. But I caught it in flight dammit, so into the project it goes, focused or not.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
pileated-woodpecker
Mags
ace
Looks like great focus to me and a wonderful image!
November 15th, 2024
