Teenagers by ljmanning
322 / 365

Teenagers

Two Sandhill Cranes that I also encountered in my bird adventures yesterday. These are juveniles, colts from this year who haven’t quite got their full adult plumage yet.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
November 16th, 2024  
