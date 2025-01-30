Previous
Just another Thursday afternoon… by ljmanning
The TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is filming in my town this week. This rather grim collection is part of their set. Takes one rather by surprise when walking past!
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Wow! Gets your attention real fast! Great shot.
January 31st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, eye catching for sure. Must have been interesting taking this all in.
January 31st, 2025  
