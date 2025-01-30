Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
328 / 365
Just another Thursday afternoon…
The TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is filming in my town this week. This rather grim collection is part of their set. Takes one rather by surprise when walking past!
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1819
photos
160
followers
99
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Latest from all albums
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
328
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Taken
30th January 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
set
,
filming
,
dummies
,
handmaids-tale
Mags
ace
Wow! Gets your attention real fast! Great shot.
January 31st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, eye catching for sure. Must have been interesting taking this all in.
January 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close