329 / 365
Ice Tongues
A bit of an optical illusion. Icicles cascading off the roof of the arena.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
winter
,
roof
,
icicles
,
eotb-163
Ann H. LeFevre
Very cool- literally and figuratively! They look like nails/claws to me.
February 9th, 2025
Mags
Ooo! Wavy icicles.
February 9th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
Wow! Great find!
February 9th, 2025
