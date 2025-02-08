Previous
Ice Tongues by ljmanning
329 / 365

Ice Tongues

A bit of an optical illusion. Icicles cascading off the roof of the arena.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool- literally and figuratively! They look like nails/claws to me.
February 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Wavy icicles.
February 9th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Wow! Great find!
February 9th, 2025  
