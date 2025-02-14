Previous
Dragon Fangs by ljmanning
331 / 365

Dragon Fangs

Could not resist these icicles on a rusted old fire escape.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Perfect title and capture to go with it.
February 15th, 2025  
