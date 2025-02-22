Sign up
Previous
332 / 365
A favourite spot
This dam has appeared in my project many times, but I just couldn’t resist the winter sunrise over the frozen river this morning.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
22nd February 2025 7:34am
Tags
winter
,
morning
,
river
,
sunrise
,
dam
,
seen-on-my-run
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Simply gorgeous
February 23rd, 2025
