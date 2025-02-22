Previous
A favourite spot by ljmanning
332 / 365

A favourite spot

This dam has appeared in my project many times, but I just couldn’t resist the winter sunrise over the frozen river this morning.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply gorgeous
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact