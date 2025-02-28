Previous
2025 FOR Calendar by ljmanning
333 / 365

2025 FOR Calendar

Another Flash of Red complete - my fourth! Thank you so much @olivetreeann for continuing to organize this. It’s one of my favourite challenges and always gives me a push. Though I won’t be taking pictures of kitchen things again anytime soon!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

Islandgirl ace
Haha, I feel the same about taking photos of kitchen things again! lol
Lovely calendar Laura.
March 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely calendar!
March 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb calendar! Very well done.
March 1st, 2025  
