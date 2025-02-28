Sign up
333 / 365
2025 FOR Calendar
Another Flash of Red complete - my fourth! Thank you so much
@olivetreeann
for continuing to organize this. It’s one of my favourite challenges and always gives me a push. Though I won’t be taking pictures of kitchen things again anytime soon!
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
1
Tags
for2025
Islandgirl
ace
Haha, I feel the same about taking photos of kitchen things again! lol
Lovely calendar Laura.
March 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely calendar!
March 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb calendar! Very well done.
March 1st, 2025
