Previous
335 / 365
More ducks
Another shot from yesterday’s walk. Mr. and Ms. Mallard sailing along.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1867
photos
164
followers
101
following
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
334
1532
335
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
mallard
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simplicity
March 13th, 2025
