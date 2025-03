Tundra Takeoff

Today I travelled to a wildlife area where Tundra Swans gather as they migrate north. It is a popular stopping place as they move from Chesapeake Bay to the arctic, a journey of some 6,000 kms. Today the estimate was 1,330 swans at this pond. At peak migration, likely some time next week, there will be around 3,000. It was very, very loud.