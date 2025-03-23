Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Sherman Falls B&W
For the black & white challenge - long exposure
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd March 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
bw-96
,
sherman-falls
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
March 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
I like the black and white best. =)
March 24th, 2025
