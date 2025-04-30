Previous
Skill-testing question by ljmanning
Skill-testing question

Find the Killdeer in this photo. No prizes I’m afraid, and I know it’s not all that hard. But the way they can blend in, even in early spring when the grass has barely started growing, just amazes me.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags
They are lovely birds!
May 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Can't find
May 1st, 2025  
