Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
339 / 365
Skill-testing question
Find the Killdeer in this photo. No prizes I’m afraid, and I know it’s not all that hard. But the way they can blend in, even in early spring when the grass has barely started growing, just amazes me.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1920
photos
163
followers
101
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
339
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th April 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
meadow
,
killdeer
Mags
ace
They are lovely birds!
May 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Can't find
May 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close