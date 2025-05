Bank Swallows

A thoroughly craptastic photo of some interesting birds. It’s the first time I’ve seen them so I wanted it in my project anyway!

Bank swallows nest in burrows dug into banks and bluffs along rivers and lakes. That’s the holes you can see in the photo. Their colonies can have as many as 2,000 nests, and the males dig the burrows. These tiny little birds (roughly 12 cms long) dig into the banks with their beaks, feet and wings, creating a tunnel more than 60 cms long! Quite amazing.