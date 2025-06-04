Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Close to the Falls
Another view from today’s photography class at Tiffany Falls.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
1957
photos
163
followers
97
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th June 2025 1:29pm
Tags
waterfall
,
long-exposure
,
tiffany-falls
,
landscape-78
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the silky water you captured on the falls!
June 5th, 2025
