Previous
343 / 365
Muddy Mallards
I don’t know what these ducks were rooting about for, but it must have been good. They were utterly filthy.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
mud
,
dirty
,
mallards
,
columbia-lake
Mags
ace
LOL! Duck mud wrestling! Cute capture.
July 9th, 2025
