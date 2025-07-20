Sign up
345 / 365
Incoming!
This bumblebee was already fully loaded, but it was still coming in for more. The lavender farm is heaven for bees.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2007
photos
159
followers
99
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Latest from all albums
1657
1658
344
1659
1660
1661
1662
345
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
lavender
,
bumblebee
,
purple-blossoms
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
What a delightful capture!
July 21st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lavender honey! Wonder where they sell it.
July 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
Wonderful POV and timing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 21st, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful capture! Fav
July 21st, 2025
