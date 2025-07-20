Previous
Incoming! by ljmanning
Incoming!

This bumblebee was already fully loaded, but it was still coming in for more. The lavender farm is heaven for bees.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot!
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
What a delightful capture!
July 21st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lavender honey! Wonder where they sell it.
July 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
Wonderful POV and timing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 21st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful capture! Fav
July 21st, 2025  
