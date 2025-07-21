Sign up
346 / 365
One more from the lavender farm
Unsurprisingly, they had plenty of Instagram-ready selfie spots to choose from.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2009
photos
161
followers
99
following
94% complete
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
344
1659
1660
1661
1662
345
1663
346
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th July 2025 12:32pm
Tags
lavender
,
farm
,
purple-blossoms
Mags
ace
Lavender love! 💜
July 22nd, 2025
