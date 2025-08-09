Sign up
347 / 365
So Many Butterflies!
Today a Giant Swallowtail was also among the visitors. As well as two Hummingbird Clearwing Moths.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2029
photos
161
followers
99
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
347
1682
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
backyard-wildlife
,
giant-swallowtail
Jerzy
Fabulous close-up and edit.
August 10th, 2025
