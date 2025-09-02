Previous
Bottoms Up! by ljmanning
348 / 365

Bottoms Up!

Two mallard ducks, inverted. The one on the right was paddling quite actively to maintain this position!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
😂😍
September 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Perfect title. The image makes me laugh.
September 3rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful! Great capture! Fav..
September 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Love it fav
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact