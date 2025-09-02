Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
Bottoms Up!
Two mallard ducks, inverted. The one on the right was paddling quite actively to maintain this position!
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2054
photos
163
followers
96
following
95% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd September 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
mallards
,
mike-schout-wetland
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😂😍
September 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Perfect title. The image makes me laugh.
September 3rd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful! Great capture! Fav..
September 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Love it fav
September 3rd, 2025
