Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
349 / 365
Hall of Mirrors
Killdeer in front, behind, above, and below!
Had a shorebird day at a stormwater retention pond.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2062
photos
162
followers
96
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Latest from all albums
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
349
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
9th September 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pond
,
killdeer
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous pic
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid capture with their reflections.
September 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
September 10th, 2025
GaryW
It's almost an optical illusion! Great photo!
September 10th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cool image!
September 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close