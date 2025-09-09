Previous
Hall of Mirrors by ljmanning
Hall of Mirrors

Killdeer in front, behind, above, and below!
Had a shorebird day at a stormwater retention pond.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Gorgeous pic
September 10th, 2025  
Splendid capture with their reflections.
September 10th, 2025  
Great reflections.
September 10th, 2025  
It's almost an optical illusion! Great photo!
September 10th, 2025  
Cool image!
September 10th, 2025  
