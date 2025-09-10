Sign up
350 / 365
Strands of pearls
There was very heavy fog this morning, and all of the spiderwebs were glistening with moisture.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
web
,
fog
,
spiderweb
,
seen-on-the-run
