Previous
351 / 365
Northern Leopard Frog
A trailside friend we met today.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2069
photos
161
followers
96
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
349
350
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
351
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th September 2025 2:57pm
Privacy
Public
frog
,
northern-leopard-frog
,
luther-marsh
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good eye very camouflaged
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
It's Kermit with spots! How delightful.
September 15th, 2025
