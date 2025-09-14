Previous
Northern Leopard Frog by ljmanning
351 / 365

Northern Leopard Frog

A trailside friend we met today.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good eye very camouflaged
September 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
It's Kermit with spots! How delightful.
September 15th, 2025  
