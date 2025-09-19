Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Outtake
An outtake from Juno’s photo session. I was attempting to get her catching a treat. I was not successful.
You can see her “good” picture in my main album.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
1718
351
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
352
Views
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th September 2025 10:52am
dog
,
jump
,
pet
,
juno
,
outtake
