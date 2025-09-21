Sign up
353 / 365
Cruising
Today there was a classic and custom car show in my neighbourhood. Made for some good photo opportunities,even though I know nothing about cars. This gorgeous candy apple red specimen is a 1957 Bel Air.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2078
photos
162
followers
96
following
96% complete
Tags
red
,
car
,
classic
,
bel-air
Mags
ace
Beautiful red! I miss analog dashboards too/
September 22nd, 2025
