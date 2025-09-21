Previous
Cruising by ljmanning
Cruising

Today there was a classic and custom car show in my neighbourhood. Made for some good photo opportunities,even though I know nothing about cars. This gorgeous candy apple red specimen is a 1957 Bel Air.
21st September 2025

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful red! I miss analog dashboards too/
September 22nd, 2025  
