358 / 365
Turning leaves
Wonderful fall colours at Chignecto Wildlife Reserve. We stopped for a walk to break up the drive to the airport.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2101
photos
164
followers
96
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
1740
355
1741
356
1742
357
1743
358
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
9th October 2025 1:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
chignecto-wildlife-reserve
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! We just don't get this much color here. So nice to see.
October 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fall shot and great pov.
October 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
October 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov and fall colors
October 10th, 2025
