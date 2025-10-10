Sign up
Ruffed Grouse
There were quite a few of these fine fellows in the woods around our cottage and on the trails.
We’re safely home now, but I still have a few more Nova Scotia photos to share.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
bird
,
grouse
,
nova-scotia
,
ruffed-grouse
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
October 11th, 2025
