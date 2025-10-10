Previous
Ruffed Grouse by ljmanning
359 / 365

Ruffed Grouse

There were quite a few of these fine fellows in the woods around our cottage and on the trails.
We’re safely home now, but I still have a few more Nova Scotia photos to share.
10th October 2025

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
October 11th, 2025  
