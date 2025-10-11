Sign up
360 / 365
A change in the weather
When they talk about “red sky in the morning”, I think this is what they mean. This turned into the only day of rain on our trip.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
morning
,
weather
,
sunrise
,
bay-of-fundy
,
nova-scotia
Julie Ryan
ace
Wow, gorgeous!
October 12th, 2025
