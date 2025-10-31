Sign up
Happy Halloween!
Himself is the carver. I just make sure the candles don’t go out.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Tags
halloween
,
jack-o-lantern
