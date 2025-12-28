Previous
Amaryllis 2 by ljmanning
Amaryllis 2

No need to comment. Just documenting its progress for my own enjoyment.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Mags ace
Oh how delightful!
December 30th, 2025  
amyK ace
A lovely close up
December 30th, 2025  
