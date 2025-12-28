Sign up
362 / 365
Amaryllis 2
No need to comment. Just documenting its progress for my own enjoyment.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2186
photos
165
followers
97
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
362
1824
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th December 2025 12:56pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
bud
,
amaryllis
Mags
ace
Oh how delightful!
December 30th, 2025
amyK
ace
A lovely close up
December 30th, 2025
