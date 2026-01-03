Sign up
Previous
363 / 365
Amaryllis 3
No need to comment - just documenting for my own amusement. Four full blooms and a bud on this stalk now, and two more stalks coming. Such a treat in the middle of winter.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
DMC-G85
DMC-G85
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:15pm
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous flower
January 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Wow gorgeous bloom and in the middle of winter, how nice!
January 4th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
And a beautiful velvet texture on the petals.
January 4th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Stunning color!
January 4th, 2026
