Moonset by ljmanning
364 / 365

Moonset

The no longer full Snow Moon setting this morning. Couldn’t resist that sky.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Gorgeous capture and colour.
February 3rd, 2026  
Very moody and the colors are amazing.
February 3rd, 2026  
