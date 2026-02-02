Sign up
Moonset
The no longer full Snow Moon setting this morning. Couldn’t resist that sky.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2223
photos
164
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd February 2026 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
dawn
,
full-moon
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
February 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Very moody and the colors are amazing.
February 3rd, 2026
