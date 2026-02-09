Sign up
Found Art
For homework this past week we had to take “mindful” photographs; to slow down and pay attention to less obvious things. I was very taken with this accidental art piece at the side of the trail.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don't...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
found-art
,
manhole-cover
,
eotb-171
Joanne Diochon
ace
A beautiful flat lay prepared for you by nature. Good eye to note and capture it.
February 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice find and capture
February 10th, 2026
