Found Art by ljmanning
Found Art

For homework this past week we had to take “mindful” photographs; to slow down and pay attention to less obvious things. I was very taken with this accidental art piece at the side of the trail.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Joanne Diochon ace
A beautiful flat lay prepared for you by nature. Good eye to note and capture it.
February 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice find and capture
February 10th, 2026  
