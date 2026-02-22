Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Blueberries
My homework this week was to use a piece of gear that I don’t normally utilize. The macro lens and tripod were pressed into service.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st February 2026 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
homework
,
macro
,
blueberries
Mags
ace
Super textures and dark tones.
February 23rd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, you've turned these into little sculptures.
February 23rd, 2026
