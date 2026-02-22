Previous
Blueberries
Blueberries

My homework this week was to use a piece of gear that I don’t normally utilize. The macro lens and tripod were pressed into service.
Laura

Mags
Super textures and dark tones.
February 23rd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon
Oh, you've turned these into little sculptures.
February 23rd, 2026  
